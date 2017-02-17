Featured
Teen's car impounded, while driving home from impound lot
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:46AM EST
OPP say a 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged with stunt driving twice in as many weeks in eastern Ontario.
It's alleged the driver was stopped on February 4th in the Napanee area for doing 208 kilometres per hour in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 401.
Police say he went back to Napanee this week to retrieve his impounded vehicle but was stopped yesterday when the same vehicle was allegedly clocked doing 167 kilometres per hour on the 401.
They say the vehicle was impounded again and the driver was issued another a seven-day licence suspension.
