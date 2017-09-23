

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for information after a robbery in Kitchener Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., a 17-year-old man was walking alone on Activa Avenue near W.T. Townshend Public School when he was surrounded by five men.

They were all wearing bandanas covering their faces. Police said they range from approximately 19 to 21 years old.

Police searched the area with a canine unit but were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.