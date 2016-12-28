

CTV Kitchener





Four people were taken to hospital Sunday night after the horse-drawn buggy they were in collided with a car.

Perth County OPP say it happened around 11:15 p.m., at the intersection of Perth Road 131 and Line 61 just outside Milverton.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

One of the buggy’s four occupants remained in hospital as of Wednesday. Police described the 17-year-old’s condition as critical, but stable.

Nobody in the car was hurt.