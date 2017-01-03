

CTV Kitchener





A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital more than a week after the horse-drawn buggy she was riding in collided with a car.

The collision occurred on Christmas night, south of Milverton at the intersection of Perth Road 131 and Line 61.

Four people, all of whom were riding in the buggy, were taken to hospital. Three out of the four were released from care within days.

As of Tuesday morning, Perth County OPP said, the 17-year-old girl’s condition was listed as critical but stable.

Police say they’re still investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone with information regarding it.