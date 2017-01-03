Featured
Teen hurt in buggy crash still in critical condition
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 12:19PM EST
A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital more than a week after the horse-drawn buggy she was riding in collided with a car.
The collision occurred on Christmas night, south of Milverton at the intersection of Perth Road 131 and Line 61.
Four people, all of whom were riding in the buggy, were taken to hospital. Three out of the four were released from care within days.
As of Tuesday morning, Perth County OPP said, the 17-year-old girl’s condition was listed as critical but stable.
Police say they’re still investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone with information regarding it.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 47 Syrian families resettled, many more to go for Jim Estill
- Changing temperatures bring perfect conditions for potholes to pop up
- Canada/U.S. trade relationship in for 'very tough days' under Trump: analyst
- Police investigating death at Huron County conservation area
- Unions, corporations made up vast majority of Ontario's top 2016 political donors