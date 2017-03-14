Featured
Teen dies in hospital following crash in Norfolk County
According to police, the grey Volkswagen lost control and drove into the ditch, continuing through a farmer’s field and colliding with several trees. (Source: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 5:24PM EDT
An 18-year-old man has died two days after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision north of Simcoe.
Nathan Pearson has been identified as the driver of the car that left Concession 12 early Sunday morning and went through a farmer’s field, hitting several trees in the process.
Pearson was airlifted to hospital. Police said Tuesday that he had been pronounced dead there.
The collision remains under investigation.
