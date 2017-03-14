

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old man has died two days after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision north of Simcoe.

Nathan Pearson has been identified as the driver of the car that left Concession 12 early Sunday morning and went through a farmer’s field, hitting several trees in the process.

Pearson was airlifted to hospital. Police said Tuesday that he had been pronounced dead there.

The collision remains under investigation.