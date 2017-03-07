

The Canadian Press





Police say crews will be working much of the day to clean up a "significant fuel spill" northwest of Toronto after a tanker truck rollover early this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred in the Caledon area at about 2:30 a.m. when the back tanker of two being hauled in tandem fell over and began leaking fuel.

Constable Stephanie Hammond says the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change is on scene, as well as a hazardous materials team to deal with the spill, which occurred near the Humber River.

Hammon says the fuel spill is a significant one.

She says a pumper truck is pumping out fuel that can be visibly seen in the area while crews are digging out ditches to remove soil that fuel has got into.

She says speed doesn't seem to be a factor but says it's unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.