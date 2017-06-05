Featured
Tanker truck rollover causes chemical leak
A section of King Street was closed to traffic Monday evening due to a tanker truck that had rolled onto its side.
The rollover occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., at King and Lobsinger Line between Waterloo and St. Jacobs.
According to emergency crews at the scene, magnesium chloride – a chemical which is not considered to be a hazardous material – began to leak from the truck after the crash. Some of it entered a storm sewer.
The leak was contained, and an environmental team was brought in to assess the situation.
King was expected to be closed on either side of Lobsinger Line until late Monday night.
