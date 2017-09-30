Featured
Talks continue between CAMI workers and GM
Employees of the GM CAMI assembly factory stand on the picket line in Ingersoll, Ont., on Sept. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 4:29PM EDT
CAMI workers are still walking the picket line in Ingersoll.
On Thursday, a team from Unifor Local 88 went to General Motors headquarters in Detroit to talk about job security.
GM promised to respond to their concerns by Friday.
According to Dan Borthwick, the president of Unifor Local 88, GM’s response “did not address our issues.”
He says Unifor representatives and the bargaining committee will continue to meet with the automaker.
But Borthwick says “there is little progress being made,” calling it “disappointing.”