CAMI workers are still walking the picket line in Ingersoll.

On Thursday, a team from Unifor Local 88 went to General Motors headquarters in Detroit to talk about job security.

GM promised to respond to their concerns by Friday.

According to Dan Borthwick, the president of Unifor Local 88, GM’s response “did not address our issues.”

He says Unifor representatives and the bargaining committee will continue to meet with the automaker.

But Borthwick says “there is little progress being made,” calling it “disappointing.”