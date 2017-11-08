

CTV Kitchener





An elementary school in Haldimand County was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the break and enter at a school on Fairview Avenue in Dunnville.

Upon arrival to the school Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m., a staff member noticed a shattered window and items scattered throughout the hallways and classrooms.

Police believe the incident occurred between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. They said the suspect(s) got on school property through a construction site fence and then forced entry into the school.

A number of Dell tablets were stolen from the school and two construction vehicles on the property were damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.