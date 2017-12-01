

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

The T-bone crash occurred around 33:30 p.m. at Charles and Sydney streets.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with a leg injury. A six-month-old child was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with failure to yield in connection with the crash.