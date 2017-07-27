

CTV Kitchener





The investigation into the death of a Six Nations man has extended to an area south of London.

Douglas Hill was last seen alive on the morning of June 24, on Six Nations territory. His remains have not been found.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month on a charge of second-degree murder. A 35-year-old Brantford woman was also arrested, on the allegation that she was an accessory to Hill’s murder after the fact.

As part of their investigation, police announced Thursday that they are looking to speak with anyone who noticed a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet or GMC SUV, with dark tinted windows and possible front-end damage.

According to the OPP, the vehicle was seen June 24 on Sutherland Road on Chippewa of the Thames First Nation territory. It may have been headed toward the Oneida of the Thames First Nation or the community of Muncie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP, Six Nations Police or Crime Stoppers.