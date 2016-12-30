Featured
SUV hits building at King and University
A car crashed into a restaurant in a plaza at King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 4:02PM EST
An SUV crashed through the front windows of a soon-to-open Waterloo restaurant Friday afternoon.
Firefighters and police officers were called to the restaurant, which is part of a plaza at King Street and University Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m.
There were three people in the SUV at the time, none of whom reported any injuries.
The restaurant’s front façade appeared to have sustained some significant damage.
Its owners had been expecting to open to the public for the first time on Monday.
