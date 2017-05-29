

CTV Kitchener





A woman was killed Monday afternoon when her SUV was hit by a dump truck and then hit a hydro pole near the community of Embro, northwest of Woodstock.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. at Road 74 and 31st Line in Zorra Township.

According to Oxford County OPP, the eastbound SUV was hit by the northbound dump truck in the intersection.

Both vehicles then ended up in the ditch, where the SUV hit a hydro pole.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.