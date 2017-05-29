Featured
SUV driver killed in crash with dump truck
The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with a dump truck at Road 34 and Line 71 in Zorra Township.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 6:26PM EDT
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when her SUV was hit by a dump truck and then hit a hydro pole near the community of Embro, northwest of Woodstock.
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. at Road 74 and 31st Line in Zorra Township.
According to Oxford County OPP, the eastbound SUV was hit by the northbound dump truck in the intersection.
Both vehicles then ended up in the ditch, where the SUV hit a hydro pole.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
