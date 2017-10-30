

CTV Kitchener





A bomb disposal robot was used to destroy a suspicious package in Woodstock.

Woodstock police say they were contacted Sunday about an unattended tote bag at a property on Mill Street, near Juliana Drive.

The bag was sitting on top of a pipe, the ends of which had been capped.

An OPP explosives team was called in to assist. They destroyed the bag, which was found to be empty. With the bag gone, it was easier for police to see the pipe it had been sitting on and determine that it was left over construction material from a previous project at the site.