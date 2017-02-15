

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





One person was injured in a house fire that is considered suspicious in downtown Kitchener.

The fire department says flames broke out on the first floor of a home on Charles Street, near Benton Street, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say one person was treated on the scene for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and damage is estimated at between $75,000 and $100,000.