Suspicious fire on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Charles Street in Kitchener on February 15, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 9:13PM EST
One person was injured in a house fire that is considered suspicious in downtown Kitchener.
The fire department says flames broke out on the first floor of a home on Charles Street, near Benton Street, on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say one person was treated on the scene for minor burns.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and damage is estimated at between $75,000 and $100,000.
