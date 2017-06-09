

CTV Kitchener





Three incidents involving suspicious men hanging around schools in north Waterloo may have been caused by the same person, police say.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the incidents occurred April 10 at Sir Edgar Bauer Catholic Elementary School and May 24 and 25 at Cedarbrae Public School.

Both schools are located in the area of Glen Forrest Boulevard.

At Sir Edgar Bauer, a man was allegedly seen standing on school property and looking at his phone while kids were playing outside the school. He left when asked to do so.

At Cedarbrae, police say he was seen “socializing” with students and possibly using his phone to take photos. He returned the following day, standing at the back of the school for about 15 minutes.

Police say they want to identify and talk to a man who they describe as being Asian, heavyset, and 5’11” or six feet tall. He has been seen with short, black hair and round, silver glasses.