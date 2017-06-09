Featured
Suspicious activity reported around 2 Waterloo schools
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 10:37AM EDT
Three incidents involving suspicious men hanging around schools in north Waterloo may have been caused by the same person, police say.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the incidents occurred April 10 at Sir Edgar Bauer Catholic Elementary School and May 24 and 25 at Cedarbrae Public School.
Both schools are located in the area of Glen Forrest Boulevard.
At Sir Edgar Bauer, a man was allegedly seen standing on school property and looking at his phone while kids were playing outside the school. He left when asked to do so.
At Cedarbrae, police say he was seen “socializing” with students and possibly using his phone to take photos. He returned the following day, standing at the back of the school for about 15 minutes.
Police say they want to identify and talk to a man who they describe as being Asian, heavyset, and 5’11” or six feet tall. He has been seen with short, black hair and round, silver glasses.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Guelph ties for lowest unemployment rate in Canada as national economy adds jobs
- Suspicious activity reported around 2 Waterloo schools
- Iogo yogurt products recalled due to risk of containing plastic pieces
- Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
- 'It’s terrifying': Neighbours shocked by pleas in child sex abuse case