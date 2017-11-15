

CTV Kitchener





A Hanover Police officer already on suspension over misconduct allegations is facing another charge under the Police Services Act.

Const. Robin Paige has been suspended with pay since 2015, when he was accused of being intoxicated while on-duty and refusing a breath sample.

He was dismissed from the organization at one point, only to win his job back on appeal when the Ontario Civilian Police Commission found that being at another officer’s disciplinary hearing did not constitute being on-duty.

The new charge related to an incident which occurred in September, when Paige went to sign in at the police station as is required under the terms of his suspension.

According to police, another officer smelled alcohol on Paige’s breath and, given Paige had arrived at the station on a motorcycle, asked for a breath sample. A screening device allegedly found that Paige’s blood-alcohol content was in the “warn range,” meaning his driver’s licence was suspended for three days.

Paige is charged with one count of discreditable conduct over that incident.

The initial misconduct charges from 2015 will be subject to a new hearing.