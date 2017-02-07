

A Woodstock man is facing charges after police allegedly found him driving a car at more than 100 km/h above the speed limit.

Oxford County OPP say the man’s car was stopped around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Oxford County Road 2 in Zorra.

They did not release the exact speed the man is accused of driving on the road at, but did say that it was at least 100 km/h above the speed limit.

Police say the man was also found to be a suspended driver.

The 26-year-old man is now charged with stunt driving and driving while suspended, and will have to answer to both charges in court.

The car was towed from the scene, and the man is not allowed to get it back or drive any other vehicle for one week.