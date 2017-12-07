

CTV Kitchener





Three children are facing charges following an alleged knifepoint robbery in northwest Kitchener.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robbery occurred around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Ira Needles Boulevard and Glasgow Street, south of The Boardwalk.

Police say one person under the age of 18 was robbed of undisclosed items, and received a minor injury in the process.

Three people, also under the age of 18, were arrested about half an hour later, on a bus near Queens Boulevard and Elm Ridge Drive.

They have all been charged with robbery, while two of the three are also facing charges relating to breaching probation and drug possession.