Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017
An off-duty police officer placed a woman under arrest for impaired driving after an incident at an LCBO store in Haldimand County.
OPP say it happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, at a store in Dunnville.
They say police were called after an irate customer in the store was refused service.
The off-duty officer happened to be in the store at the same time, allegedly saw the woman leave the store and try to drive away, and placed her under arrest.
A 59-year-old woman from Dunnville is charged with having care or control of a vehicle while impaired.
