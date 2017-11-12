

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man took an officer’s baton and tried to hit him with it during an arrest.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Westmount and Highland Road.

The officer had received a report of a man attempting to steal a vehicle from a nearby business but the suspect fled before police arrived.

The man was found a short distance away, and when the officer approached him, he resisted.

Police say the man disarmed the officer of his baton and tried to strike him.

The officer was able to gain control of the situation and the man was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old has been charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest and disarming a police officer, in addition to other criminal offences.