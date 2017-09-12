

CTV Kitchener





A man was sexually assaulted by another man on a trail in Kitchener, police say.

The assault was reported to police around 11:30 p.m. Monday, from a pathway off of River Road, west of the Chicopee Tube Park.

The victim told police that he had been grabbed from behind prior to the assault.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as being large and heavyset.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.