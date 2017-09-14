

CTV Kitchener





A convenience store in Kitchener was robbed of cash.

The robbery brought police officers to the Little Short Stop store at Westmount Road and Ottawa Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man left the store after being given cash.

He is described as white and likely in his 30s. Police say he is of an average height and has an average build, and was seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police.