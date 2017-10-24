

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man who allegedly punched a stranger in a city park has been arrested.

On Oct. 7, a woman was approached by a man while sitting in Shallow Creek Park on East Avenue.

The man allegedly followed the woman as she tried to walk away, then punched her in the arm.

Police said Tuesday that a 30-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, on charges of assault and harassment.