

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man wanted for alleged criminal activities in Sarnia and Zurich is also the man who stole a police cruiser and drove it for 25 kilometres before crashing it into a tree, police say.

According to the OPP, 33-year-old Kyle Moore is wanted for a dozen criminal offences in Huron and Perth counties, all of which took place Monday.

Around 3:30 a.m. that day, he was allegedly seen trying to steal an ATV from a business in Zurich, northwest of Exeter.

After noticing somebody else on the premises, he left the area in a pickup truck.

Before 6 a.m., a man – believed to be Moore – was pulled over near the community of Bluevale, about 70 kilometres away, in a stolen pickup truck.

Somehow, Moore was able to get away from the police stop by taking the wheel of a Wingham Police Service van.

The van ended up crashing into a tree in Listowel, about 25 kilometres from Bluevale, at which point Moore allegedly ran away from the area.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained at large.

Police say Moore has ties to Huron, Perth, Wellington, Bruce and Lambton counties, and is wanted by police in Sarnia for additional criminal offences.