

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The man accused of causing a six-vehicle collision in Kitchener while fleeing from police hasn’t been charged in connection with that crash yet – but he is in custody, and he is facing charges.

Among the allegations against Darren Payne is that he stole a 2008 Toyota SUV that matches the description of the one involved in the Jan. 18 collision at Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard.

Police have said that they were trying to pull the SUV over, and the collision occurred as it tried to get away.

A 27-year-old man walking across the intersection was hit by one of the vehicles involved in the crash. He suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

The SUV had been reported stolen three days earlier from a property in Huron County. Its driver left the scene, and remained at large for nearly two weeks.

Payne, 34, is further accused of using its owner’s debit card at a Waterloo business that same day, and of stealing a different vehicle in Kitchener on Jan. 18, as well as a third car on another date.

His lawyer, Hal Mattson, says that charges could be laid in relation to the police pursuit and crash next week.

The crash also remains under investigation by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, due to the police involvement and the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries.

With reporting by Allison Tanner