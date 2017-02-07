Featured
Suspect at large after convenience store robbed
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 12:23PM EST
Police in Brantford are searching for one man following an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Eagle Place neighbourhood.
The robbery at Stan’s Variety on Lida Street was reported around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a man walked into the store wearing a gas mask and carrying a metal pipe, and demanded money from the clerk.
After cash was handed over, the man left the store. He was last seen running northwest on Lida Street.
Police say the man was wearing a black or dark blue winter jacket, brown jeans, black gloves and brown work boots, and carrying a camouflage bag with a black strap.
Anyone with information that might be related to the robbery is asked to call police.
