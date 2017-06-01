Featured
Survey reveals least liked roads in Waterloo Region
The roundabout at Franklin Boulevard and Main Street in Cambridge is seen on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 4:13PM EDT
Streets in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have made the list of western Ontario’s worst.
Every spring, CAA South asks people to submit their nominations for the worst roads in their community.
This year’s results were released Thursday.
Topping the list in western Ontario – CAA’s designation for an area stretching from Huron-Perth to Norfolk-Haldimand – was Northfield Drive West in Waterloo.
Kitchener’s Weber Street East finished in third place, while Cambridge’s Franklin Boulevard came in fourth.
The other two roads in the top five were both from London.
No western Ontario roads made CAA’s list of Ontario’s 10 worst streets.
Roads are commonly nominated for issues around potholes and pavement, but reasons can include anything from traffic levels to poor pedestrian infrastructure.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Lawsuit launched against WRPS over sexual assault, harassment, discrimination
- Waterloo North Hydro may look to merge with another utility
- GPS tracker dart leads police to stolen trailer in Waterloo
- Man dies after falling from boat into Saugeen River
- Survey reveals least liked roads in Waterloo Region