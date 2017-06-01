

Streets in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have made the list of western Ontario’s worst.

Every spring, CAA South asks people to submit their nominations for the worst roads in their community.

This year’s results were released Thursday.

Topping the list in western Ontario – CAA’s designation for an area stretching from Huron-Perth to Norfolk-Haldimand – was Northfield Drive West in Waterloo.

Kitchener’s Weber Street East finished in third place, while Cambridge’s Franklin Boulevard came in fourth.

The other two roads in the top five were both from London.

No western Ontario roads made CAA’s list of Ontario’s 10 worst streets.

Roads are commonly nominated for issues around potholes and pavement, but reasons can include anything from traffic levels to poor pedestrian infrastructure.