Surveillance image shows man sought over stolen Rolexes
Waterloo Regional Police want to speak with this man in connection with the theft of three watches from a jewelry store in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:25PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say they want to talk to the man pictured above in connection with the theft of three Rolex watches from a jewelry store in Waterloo.
The watches were stolen from Raffi Jewllers at Conestoga Mall on Feb. 25.
According to police, the man was chased out of the mall, but got away in a white Toyota Sienna minivan.
He is described as being white, skinny, and six feet to 6’3” tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair. Police believe he is likely in his late 20s or early 30s.
