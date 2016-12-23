

CTV Kitchener





Police have released surveillance footage showing a man believed to have robbed a gas station convenience store in Kitchener.

The Shell store on King Street East near Gateway Park Drive was robbed late Wednesday night. Cash and cigarettes were taken.

Waterloo Regional Police say a knife was used in the robbery.

The man sought by police is described as being white, heavyset, about 5’10” tall and approximately 25 years old.

Police say he was clean-shaven and wearing a hoodie with a black and white chequered pattern.