Surveillance footage shows suspect in gas bar robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 5:22PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:51PM EST
Police have released surveillance footage showing a man believed to have robbed a gas station convenience store in Kitchener.
The Shell store on King Street East near Gateway Park Drive was robbed late Wednesday night. Cash and cigarettes were taken.
Waterloo Regional Police say a knife was used in the robbery.
The man sought by police is described as being white, heavyset, about 5’10” tall and approximately 25 years old.
Police say he was clean-shaven and wearing a hoodie with a black and white chequered pattern.
