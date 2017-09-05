

CTV Kitchener





A health-care organization grappling with poor performance, financial troubles and declining morale will now have to answer to a provincially appointed supervisor.

Bonnie Adamson has been named as supervisor of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent care clinic in Paris.

Adamson has spent more than 40 years in Ontario’s health care sector. Her experience includes stints as president of the London Health Sciences Centre and Huron-Perth Hospital Partnership.

The appointment of a supervisor was one of dozens of recommendations issued in a review of the BCHS earlier this summer.

The report found a series of serious issues dating back to 2010, when the organization’s longtime CEO retired. Since then, the organization has seen significant turnover and declining finances.

As part of Adamson’s mandate, she will be tasked with reviewing the governance and organizational structure of BCHS.