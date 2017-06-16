

CTV Kitchener





A Huron County man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a rock at a police officer.

Huron County OPP say the man was driving an off-road vehicle that failed to stop for a stop sign at Short Horn Road and Airport Line, about seven kilometres south of Clinton, Wednesday afternoon.

The officer who saw the alleged failure to stop tried to pull the off-road vehicle over – and, after its flashing lights were ignored, was able to do so by driving up beside the vehicle.

According to police, the 67-year-old driver got out of his vehicle and started yelling at the officer. After being ticketed for disobeying a stop sign, the man allegedly threw a rock at the officer, hitting him with it.

The officer then used a stun gun to bring the man under control and take him into custody.

The man, a Bluewater resident, faces charges of assaulting police, resisting police, disobeying a stop sign, failing to surrender a driver’s licence, failing to surrender a vehicle permit and failing to surrender an insurance card.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.