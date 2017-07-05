

CTV Kitchener





A police officer called to deal with a man behaving belligerently in Brantford was punched in the face when he tried to calm the man down, police say.

Police were called to Darling Street shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, in response to a call about a man on a bench. The caller suggested that the man might need medical help.

When an officer showed up, the man allegedly started yelling and swearing loudly enough that people living in the area came outside to see what was going on.

Eventually, police say, the man punched the officer in the face. A stun gun was used to bring him under control.

The 31-year-old Brantford man is facing charges of assaulting police, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and breaching probation.

Police say the officer was treated for minor injuries, while the 31-year-old man was not hurt.