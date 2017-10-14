

CTV Kitchener





Students have launched an online petition, demanding to be reimbursed if workers at Ontario’s colleges decide to strike.

The deadline to reach a deal with 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians is 12:01 a.m. Monday.

OPSEU, the union representing faculty members at 24 colleges says one of the major sticking points is job security.

Students, meanwhile, are worried that their school year will be put on hold.

They want a portion of their tuition reimbursed for each day of the strike.

The group says full-time students should receive $30 a day while part-time students should get $20.