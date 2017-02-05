

CTV Kitchener





On Sunday, 350 software engineering and computer sciences students pushed their talents to the limits.

The students were participating in a 21-hour codefest organized by the City of Waterloo and the University of Waterloo Engineering Society.

“We have mentors here to try and teach them how to write code and build something with hardware,” said Jeff Hudson, an organizer of the hackathon.

The event brought together students with all levels of experience to learn how to get their ideas off the ground.

All of the participants were so dedicated to their projects, many of them hadn’t slept in over 24 hours, turning to coffee and candy to keep them awake.

“After a while your brain gets fried and nothing gets in,” said Adrianna Ascalon, a first time hackathon participant.

Whether they’re building software for smart phones or a new app, organizers said what these students learn here will give them an advantage in the future.

“Everybody in 30 years, everyone will have to know how to write code for their jobs,” said Hudson. “It’s just a great experience for them to get a feeling what it’s all about.”



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Calver