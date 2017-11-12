

The Canadian Press





One of three missing Chinese students has been located in Toronto in what police believe is part of a scam to extort money from their parents.

The student turned up Saturday afternoon after disappearing on Wednesday.

Two other students have been missing since Thursday and Friday.

Police believe the disappearances are linked to a scam where Chinese students are told to go into hiding or their relatives in China will be hurt.

The families in China are then informed the student has been kidnapped and told to pay a large ransom.