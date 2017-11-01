

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for five men after a student was robbed at knifepoint while walking home Tuesday night.

The student was walking in the area of Hickory and Spruce Street around 11:30 p.m. when the group of men approached.

According to police, one of the men pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s belongings.

The suspects took off with the victim’s phone, wallet and backpack and were last seen on Fir Street.

One suspect is described as a white male with medium-length blonde hair and a possible European accent.

Two suspects are described as black males, wearing all dark clothing, with covered faces.

Descriptions of the other two suspects have not been released.

Police are reminding residents in the area to be vigilant, walk in groups and avoid poorly-lit areas at night.