A student who had a job placement in Huron County has received the largest fine ever handed out for a health-related privacy breach in Canada.

Ontario’s privacy commissioner says the student improperly accessed the health records of 139 people between September 2014 and March 2015.

Those people included her friends and family members, local politicians and her coworkers.

At the time, she was working toward a master’s degree in social work and had been placed at a family health team in the Clinton area for work experience.

The student was fined a total of $25,000.

She is the fourth person ever to be convicted under Ontario’s Personal Health Information Protection Act, which has been on the books since 2004.