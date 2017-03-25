

CTV Kitchener





High school projects displayed at the University of Waterloo this weekend were a little more advanced than anything you may remember making when you were that age.

Teams of students from across Ontario gathered to meet and compete in the provincial finals of the FIRST Robotics Competition.

Each team spent six weeks building steam-powered airships which then competed against each other in races at the university.

Teams were judged based on their designs, technologies, sportsmanship and commitment.

The winning team earned a spot in the First Robotics Competition World Championships, which take place in St. Louis next month.