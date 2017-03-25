Featured
Student-built airships shine at robotics competition
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:01PM EDT
High school projects displayed at the University of Waterloo this weekend were a little more advanced than anything you may remember making when you were that age.
Teams of students from across Ontario gathered to meet and compete in the provincial finals of the FIRST Robotics Competition.
Each team spent six weeks building steam-powered airships which then competed against each other in races at the university.
Teams were judged based on their designs, technologies, sportsmanship and commitment.
The winning team earned a spot in the First Robotics Competition World Championships, which take place in St. Louis next month.
