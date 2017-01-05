

Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating an early-morning apartment fire in Kincardine.

South Bruce OPP say the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m., at an apartment in the 800 block of Queen Street.

Firefighters reported that it took them several hours to bring the fire fully under control. At 8 a.m., they were still asking people to stay away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, police say.