Featured
Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership, owing $39M to debtor
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 12:59PM EST
TORONTO -- An Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved an application to place HMV Canada Inc. into receivership on Friday.
HUK 10 Ltd., which lent money to the struggling chain, filed the application to the court Thursday.
It claimed HMV owes it nearly $39 million and has received no cash payments since Nov. 2014.
HMV would require between $2 million and $5 million annually in cash to stay open, according to court filings, and the company was losing $100,000 a day as customers turned towards online media in recent years.
Senior Justice Geoffrey B. Morawetz approved the application and appointed Gordon Brothers Canada ULC and Merchant Retail Solutions ULC as the agent to sell HMV's remaining merchandise.
Legal documents state that closing stores must cease operations by April 30.
HMV operates 102 stores in Canada and employs about 1,340 people, most of them at its retail locations.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Thieves haul away ATM following Brantford break and enter
- 'Unresolved issues' behind ban on new residents at Caressant Care
- GM to lay off 625 people at CAMI as Terrain production moves to Mexico
- Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership, owing $39M to debtor
- Growing operations begin at Kitchener's first licenced medical marijuana producer