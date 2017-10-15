

CTV Kitchener





A short but strong storm moved across southern Ontario Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain and powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines.

They also knocked down four homes under construction on Wild Rye Street, in Waterloo’s Vista Hills neighbourhood.

Construction workers on the scene said they’ll have to be rebuilt.

A tree fell on power lines on River Street East, pulling down three poles. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says more than 3,000 customers in the Stanley Park area were left in the dark.

Similar outages were also reported in Waterloo, Guelph, Stratford and surrounding communities.

Environment Canada warned winds could exceed 90 km/hr in some areas.

They agency says the London Airport reported gusts of 104 km/hr.