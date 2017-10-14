Featured
Strong wind warning for southern Ontario
Trees were falling down on streets in southern Ontario after a severe thunder storm rolled through the area on August 13. (Twitter/@dimitarpop)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 1:33PM EDT
Environment Canada says southern Ontario will experience very strong winds Sunday afternoon and through the evening.
In a special weather statement issued Saturday, the agency says a sharp cold front will sweep across southern Ontario. After it passes, many areas could experience wind gusts between 70 to 80 km/h.
There’s even a possibility they could reach 90 km/h, especially in areas near the Great Lakes.
Environment Canada also warns the winds could cause tree damage and isolated power outages.
The winds are expected to die down Sunday night.