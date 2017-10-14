

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada says southern Ontario will experience very strong winds Sunday afternoon and through the evening.

In a special weather statement issued Saturday, the agency says a sharp cold front will sweep across southern Ontario. After it passes, many areas could experience wind gusts between 70 to 80 km/h.

There’s even a possibility they could reach 90 km/h, especially in areas near the Great Lakes.

Environment Canada also warns the winds could cause tree damage and isolated power outages.

The winds are expected to die down Sunday night.