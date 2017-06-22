

CTV Kitchener





In the past two weeks, there have been four suspicious fires in Paris.

None of them have caused major damage – but the activity still has officials concerned, because every fire has the potential to spread.

“You start a fire, you never know how far it’s going to take off,” OPP Const. Ken Johnston said Thursday.

The fires have all occurred in the same part of town, on Dumfries and Burwell streets. One historical property was hit twice. Another time, a real estate agent’s sign was set ablaze.

“It’s outside of the normal behaviour and activity,” said Brant County deputy fire chief Geoff Hayman.

“This is something that is inappropriate and (that) we need to address.”

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about the fires.

“We’re going to follow up every lead that we get,” Johnston said.