

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge’s parks, trails, pools and rinks will be back open Thursday morning.

City councillors and members of CUPE Local 32 have both voted in favour of a new collective agreement.

The lack of an agreement between the two sides led to a six-day work stoppage, which came to an end late Tuesday night after a tentative deal was reached.

“We are looking forward to having staff back to offer the important services they deliver in our community,” Mayor Doug Craig said in a press release.

CUPE Local 32 represents Cambridge’s 185 outside workers, who perform jobs like arena maintenance, snow removal and park and pool upkeep.

While exact details of the deal have not been made public, city officials say it includes an immediate wage adjustment, followed by all wages of affected workers being reassessed.

CUPE 32 members had argued that they were the third-worst paid municipal workers in Ontario, for the jobs they do, among similar-size municipalities.

Anybody who paid for services that were cancelled during the CUPE strike should expect a call from city workers.

With reporting by Tyler Calver