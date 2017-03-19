Featured
Strike deadline looms, still no deal between GRT and Region of Waterloo
The decision deadline is Monday, and if one isn’t made by then, commuters could be stranded at the start of the work week.
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 3:43PM EDT
There still is no deal between employees from Grand River Transit and the Region of Waterloo.
The decision deadline is Monday, and if one isn’t made by then, commuters could be stranded at the start of the work week.
"There's a couple of contentious working condition issues the region is going to have to address before we get a settlement hopefully we can have that achieved Sunday," Rick Lonergan, the president of Unifor 4304, said Friday.
Unifor 4304 said it’s not an argument with the public, but with the employer.
The employer said it's hopeful a new collective agreement is on the horizon but there are lots of issues to get through first.
"There are discussions going on about monetary issues wages and benefits and discussions about terms and conditions in the agreement," said Mike Murray, chief administrative officer with Region of Waterloo.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Leena Latafat
