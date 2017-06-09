

CTV Kitchener





The City of Stratford is looking for feedback on three proposed locations for a new transit terminal.

The old terminal, which was located behind City Hall, has been taken down to make room for the redeveloped Market Square.

One of the options for the new terminal is for it to run across the other two sides of City Hall, on Wellington and Downie streets.

Alternative possibilities include along the old Cooper property on the west side of Downie, and across from the Cooper site on the north side of St. Patrick Street.

Wherever it goes, city officials want the terminal to be centrally located, with enough space for eight buses.

A survey regarding the proposed locations is available on the city’s website.

Information centres will be set up June 12 and June 14, from 9 a.m. to noon both days, at the Festival Marketplace, while there will be an open house June 14 in the City Hall auditorium, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.