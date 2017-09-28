

CTV Kitchener





At the time of year when many people pack up and leave Lake Huron beach towns behind for another year, Stratford’s police chief is going in the opposite direction.

Mike Bellai has been named as the new chief of the Saugeen Shores Police Service, a 22-officer organization which covers an area including the communities of Port Elgin and Southampton.

Bellai has been with Stratford police since 1990. He became the city’s police chief in 2016.

In Saugeen Shores, he will replace current chief Dan Rivett, who is retiring in November.