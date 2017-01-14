

CTV Kitchener





Once finished, the new-look Market Square in downtown Stratford will no longer contain the staircase or two of the trees initially proposed – but city officials say there haven’t been any cuts to the parking plan.

A square with no public parking whatsoever was floated as an idea during the design process, but the decision was ultimately made to include 32 parking spaces.

That number has not changed, although the initial plan to include two accessible spaces has since been revised, and four of the spaces will be accessible.

Other changes from the plan approved last June include the elimination of a staircase – which city officials say is no longer necessary now that there won’t be a skating rink in the square – and a removal of two trees planned for the Wellington Street side of the square.

Additionally, crosswalks will be made of painted asphalt rather than coloured asphalt as a cost-saving measure.

The city released this information this week due to what it called “uncertainty” in the community about the plans for the redevelopment.

The full cost of the redevelopment is pegged at about $2.5 million.