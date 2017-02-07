Featured
Stratford lands $20-million chick hatchery
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 4:11PM EST
Construction is expected to start later this year on a new, state-of-the-art chick hatchery located in Stratford.
Trillium Hatchery will be building its facility in the Wright Business Park. It is expected to be up and running by 2018.
According to a City of Stratford press release, the 65,000-square-foot hatchery will feature an animal-friendly environment and antibiotic-free production methods.
The total project cost is pegged at more than $20 million, and is expected to create at least 20 jobs in the city.
Trillium Hatchery is operated by a consortium of Ontario farmers.
